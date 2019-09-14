Coyote soccer men still searching for consistency

Lake Tahoe's Niko Dongmann leads the Coyotes in scoring early this season.

Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Lake Tahoe Community College Coyotes men’s soccer team has had trouble putting a full 90 minutes together to start the season and have dropped a few more games than it has won.

The Coyotes recently dropped a 4-0 decision at American River after winning two straight games on the road.

They are 2-4-1 for the season.

Nike Dongmann leads the team so far with two goals, and Marlon Cruz has saved five of six penalty kicks he’s faced this year.

“The only thing we’ve been consistent at, is being inconsistent,” said Coyotes head coach Jeremy Evans. “This team still hasn’t played 90 minutes from the first whistle to the last whistle, and until that happens, we’re not going to find consistent success. It’s frustrating because the talent is there and these men love to play the game, but for whatever reason they can’t find a common goal from game to game to rally behind. To go into Hartnell and beat a supremely talented team – and at a place that is one of the most difficult places to win in the state – that says something about the potential of this group. Other than the opening 15-20 minutes, that game is the only one we’ve played as a unit and inspired for the entire game.”

Evans said the group is focused on bringing home the schools first conference title since 2015, but says he is having trouble convincing his players that winning is a mindset, not a flip to be switched on and off.

“We have a long break between now and our next game against a talented West Valley team on Sept. 22, and I am treating this period as a mini-preseason, a chance to hit the reset button and really find out who our competitors are and who deserves to step on that field going forward,” Evans said. “Hopefully we have a roster full of those players, but if not, it’s my job to determine the group that will adopt that winning mindset and not accept this inconsistency when we are capable of so much more.”