Dahl, South Tahoe tennis finishes season strong

Sierra Dahl smacks a return in a recent match. Provided



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — After six weeks and too many indoor practices due to snow covered courts, the South Tahoe tennis team capped off its season this past week.

The Vikings beat short-handed North Tahoe 17-1 and finished the season with a 13-5 loss against rival Truckee.

Senior Sierra Dahl, who has played all four years, capped off her career by sweeping three matches against Truckee and also won her only match against North Tahoe.

Dahl beat Truckee’s top singles player 6-3, topped the No. 2 player 6-0 and made it a clean sweep with a 6-2 win over the Wolverines No. 3 player.

“Sierra had an amazing last match of her high school commitment and won all three of her singles matches against Truckee,” said vikings head coach Tracey Samoluk. “She had a great season finishing with a 7-1 record.”

The Vikings played Truckee without four of their experienced players.

“It was tough not having the four girls who are more experienced players on the team this year, but that’s why I am so proud of our girls that came out for the team this year,” Samoluk said. “We had only 11 girls to start this season and ended up with mostly just seven to nine that could actually play in matches. The girls that came out played with heart, fought hard and gave it their all.”

Against North Tahoe, Dahl won her match 6-0 and No. 2 and 3 singles players, Kiara Vasquez and Kyla Schrauben, respectively, also won their matches.

South Tahoe’s No. 1 doubles team of Lauren Romsos and Soleil Weed went back and forth with North Tahoe’s top team Ella Brandt and Evelyn Lavoi. Romsos and Weed prevailed 6-4.

South Tahoe’s No. 2 doubles team of Erin Yamaoka and Nora Stewart rallied from behind to beat the Lakers’ top team 7-5

“I always tell the girls, It doesn’t matter what the score is, you never give up,” Samoluk said. I couldn’t be happier with the fighting spirit of our No. 2 doubles team, Erin and Nora. They were down the entire match but figured out what they needed to do and got the win against the No. 1 doubles team.”