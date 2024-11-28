Diamond Peak Ski Resort to open Thursday, Dec. 5 for skiing & riding

Crystal Express

Provided / Diamond Peak

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Diamond Peak Ski Resort is pleased to announce that it will be opening a week earlier than originally planned this winter. Diamond Peak’s new Opening Day is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024.

“Thanks to the hard work of our snowmaking team and some cold pre-season temperatures provided by Mother Nature, we’ve had a productive run of snowmaking so far this year,” said Diamond Peak Marketing & Communications Manager Paul Raymore. “With a solid base on the terrain we’ll have open for Opening Day, we’re stoked to open early and give all of our pass holders and community members another week of fun on the slopes.”

Chairlifts and runs planned for Opening Day include the Crystal Express, Lodgepole and School House chairlifts and Crystal Ridge, Sunnyside, Lodgepole and School Yard ski runs. Additional lifts and terrain may be open by Thursday, conditions permitting. Full details can be found on the Mountain Report page of the Diamond Peak website.

Black Friday Deal: The more you ski, the more you save with a 3-Day Flex Pass multiday lift ticket. This direct-to-lift mini pass offers three days of skiing or snowboarding any day this winter and is valid all season. A 3-Day Flex Pass is the best deal for people planning to ski multiple days, but not quite enough to justify a full season pass. 3-Day Flex Passes are on sale through Monday, Dec. 2, with discounted rates as low as $120 per day for adults, $100 per day for youth and seniors, and $50 per day for children.