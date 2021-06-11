Dozens of kids enjoy fishing derby in South Tahoe (Gallery)

Girls are proud of their haul Saturday at Sawmill Pond. (Photos provided by Bill Yale, South Lake Tahoe Optimist Club)



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Dozens of kids and their parents lined Sawmill Pond Saturday for the annual South Lake Tahoe Optimist Club Dale Sare Memorial Fishing Derby.

The event was free for kids 14 years of age and younger and bait and tackle were supplied.

Kids were given free hot dogs, drinks and raffle tickets and personnel from Tahoe Fly Fishing were on hand to provided guidance and a fish cleaning station.

The event was sponsored by the Optimist Club and Raley’s.















