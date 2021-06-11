Dozens of kids enjoy fishing derby in South Tahoe (Gallery)
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Dozens of kids and their parents lined Sawmill Pond Saturday for the annual South Lake Tahoe Optimist Club Dale Sare Memorial Fishing Derby.
The event was free for kids 14 years of age and younger and bait and tackle were supplied.
Kids were given free hot dogs, drinks and raffle tickets and personnel from Tahoe Fly Fishing were on hand to provided guidance and a fish cleaning station.
The event was sponsored by the Optimist Club and Raley’s.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Dozens of kids enjoy fishing derby in South Tahoe (Gallery)
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Dozens of kids and their parents lined Sawmill Pond Saturday for the annual South Lake Tahoe Optimist Club Dale Sare Memorial Fishing Derby.