Football: South Tahoe eyes 3rd straight win at rival Truckee; Incline needs wins

South Tahoe's offensive line prepares for a play earlier this year.

Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe won its second straight game last week and heads into the season finale with rival Truckee looking to finish with a .500 record.

James Adams rushed for 181 yards and three touchdowns and caught another and Jake Tarwater completed 15 of 24 passes for 279 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Vikings (4-5, 2-5 3A Northern League) past Big Valley Christian 40-34 in a non-league clash Friday, Oct. 18, at South Tahoe.

Giovani Medina Morales also hauled in seven receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown as the Vikings raced out to a 20-3 halftime lead before holding off a strong push from the Modesto, Calif., based team.

Adams, a sophomore, has rushed for 1,346 yards and 10 TDs this season on 187 attempts. He’s also caught 18 passes for 201 yards and three more scores. He’s accounting for over 170 yards per game.

Tarwater is up to 22 TD passes and 2,275 yards passing while completing 61% of his passes this season.

The Vikings won’t make the playoffs this year, but could still send the rival Wolverines (5-3, 5-2 Northern) to a lower seed.

The battle for the Sierra Bowl takes place at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Truckee.

Highlanders need to win and get some help for playoffs

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline may have suffered a fatal blow last Friday when they suffered a 20-13 defeat against White Pine at home.

The Highlanders will need to win their final two games and hope for help from other teams to reach the playoffs.

Incline (4-3, 3-3 2A Northern League) lead 6-0 at halftime before surrendering 14 points to trail 14-6 heading into the fourth quarter.

Incline must beat Coral Academy (3-3 Northern) at 7 p.m. Friday at Wooster High School in Reno and then come back home the following week and knock off Battle Mountain (5-1 Northern) and then hope.