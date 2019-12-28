Gottlieb, Valosek help Highlanders cruise past Northern League foes

Incline's Brody Thralls dribbles during a tournament earlier this season.

Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline head coach Tim Kelly welcomed Finn Gottlieb to the Highlanders basketball team this year with open arms.

The east coast senior transfer quickly impressed and earned a co-captain spot on a team that won the state championship the year before.

Gottlieb stole the show Friday, Dec. 20, in Incline’s Northern League opening 76-31 victory over Battle Mountain.

He scored 27 points, including 5 of 9 from 3-point range, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked three shots, all were game highs.

Gottlieb’s 27 points was not even his season high.

He scored 28 points in the Highlanders lone loss, 60-57, a couple of weeks ago to Ashland, from Oregon.

He’s averaging about 16 points per game.

TT Valosek, the team’s scoring leader at 20 points per game, added 15 points and seven assists, Brody Thralls scored 13 and made four steals and Tyler Knight netted 13 points.

Incline, who lead 53-18 at halftime, shot 14 of 26 from beyond the arc, dished 25 assists and blocked 10 shots.

The Highlanders continued to roll the next day at West Wendover.

They jumped out to a 24-2 lead after the first quarter and the whole bench got playing time in the 56-37 thrashing.

Valosek lead the way with 18 points while Gottlieb added eight and freshman Gannon Gottlieb netted seven points.

Incline (6-1, 2-0 Northern League) is playing in the Sparks Tournament that started Thursday and goes through Saturday.

They played Dayton at 2 p.m. Thursday.

The Highlanders next home game will be a New Year’s Eve special at 2 p.m. against Reno on the North Shore.

Standings 2A Northern League: Incline 2-0, West Wendover 2-0, North Tahoe 2-0, White Pine 2-0, Silver Stage 1-0, Pershing 0-2, Coral Academy 0-2, Battle Mountain 0-2, Yerington 0-3.