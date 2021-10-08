Grundy, Ziegler lead LTCC women past Butte

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Alyssa Grundy scored two goals and added an assist, while Chloe Ziegler added a goal and an assist to lead the LTCC women’s soccer team to a 5-0 Golden Valley Conference win on Tuesday over Butte.

Grundy, who scored seven goals in last Friday’s 10-0 win over Redwoods, now has 15 goals on the season and ranks third in the state in goals scored.

The Coyotes (4-4-1, 3-0) have won the past three conference titles and have won 39 consecutive conference games dating back to 2016.

“After so many disruptions and players coming and going this season, it finally seems like we’re gelling and on an upward trajectory,” said coach Jeremy Evans, whose team has now won three consecutive matches.

LTCC plays at Feather River at noon Friday in Quincy.





LTCC men blanked by Butte

Seeking its first conference title since 2016, the Lake Tahoe CC men’s soccer team suffered a 4-0 setback against two-time defending champion Butte on Tuesday at LTCC.

Butte led 1-0 at halftime and added three more goals in the second to seize control of the conference race.

The Coyotes (6-4-1, 2-1) were on a three-game unbeaten streak before getting outclassed by the Roadrunners. They play at Feather River at 2 p.m. Friday in Quincy.