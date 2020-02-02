Hage earns 1st team all-state, all-league for ST football, Tarwater on 2nd team | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Hage earns 1st team all-state, all-league for ST football, Tarwater on 2nd team

Sports | February 2, 2020

Staff Report

Northern League awards

Coach of the Year — Brooke Hill, Fallon

MVP — Brock Richardson, Fallon

Offensive Player of the Year — Elijah Jackson, Fallon

Defensive Player of the Year — Dominyke Edwards, Fallon

Lineman of the Year — Sione Otuafi, Fallon

First Team

Offense

Miles Steele, QB, Fernley

Reed Westbrook, RB, Spring Creek

Anthony Peterson, RB, Lowry

Tyler Estabrook, RB, Truckee

Mason Hage, WR, South Tahoe

Tommy McCormick, WR, Fallon

Kellen Franklin, WR, North Valleys

George Skaff, TE, Truckee

George Skaf, OL, Truckee

Dayton Broad, OL, Truckee

Thomas Steele, OL, Fallon

Jordan Franklin, OL, Fernley

Setriano Piroddi, OL, Fernley

Renato Pacini, OL, Spring Creek

Anthony Thompson, Ath, Fernley

Defense

Rolo Acosta, DL, Elko

David Sisneros, DL, Fernley

Thomas Steele, DL, Fallon

Finn Loper, DL, Truckee

Preston Snow, LB, Lowry

George Skaff, LB, Truckee

Zachary Simms, LB, Spring Creek

Tommy McCormick, LB, Fallon

Ethan Andrews, CB, Fallon

Tyler Estabrook, CB, Truckee

Kyle Jones, S, Fernley

Devin Holmes, S, Spring Creek

Jake Knodell, K, Fernley

Cole Berry, P, North Valleys

Cole Berry, Ret, North Valleys

Second Team

Offense

Jake Tarwater, QB, South Tahoe

Brandon Reyes, RB, Fernley

Levi Andrews, RB, Fallon

Deacon Mehler, RB, Truckee

Trezell Patterson, WR, Sparks

Kyle Jones, WR, Fernley

Kyle Owsley, WR, Spring Creek

Jordan Parker, TE, Lowry

Grayson Dawson, OL, Lowry

Max Schurtz, OL, Elko

Micah Ivens, OL, Truckee

Frank Morser, OL, Fernley

Fakatuola Finau, OL, North Valleys

Chance Huitt, Ath, Lowry

Defense

Jefferson Guthrie, DL, Spring Creek

Fakatuola Finau, DL, North Valleys

Dayton Broad, DL, Truckee

Setriano Piroddi, DL, Fernley

Cole Berry, LB, North Valleys

Tucker Hall, LB, Fernley

Tyler Green, LB, Sparks

Cameron Marvel, LB, Elko

Tyler Neu, CB, Lowry

Jake Zeller, CB, Elko

Anthony Thompson, S, Fernley

Ethan Hatcher, S, Truckee

Gio Morales, K, South Tahoe

Gio Morales, P, South Tahoe

Tyler Estabrook, Ret, Truckee

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif — The South Tahoe Vikings football team moved the ball against nearly every opponent this season.

The exception was a pair of games against Fernley and Fallon, the teams who battled for the 3A state championship.

When all was said and done and the final statistics were tallied, Viking juniors Mason Hage and Jake Tarwater earned high recognition for their productive seasons.

Hage was named first team All-State and also first team All-Northern League. Tarwater was placed on the second team All-League.

Hage was the Vikings top receiver this season, especially early in the year.

The junior wide receiver hauled in 45 passes for 1,093 yards and seven touchdowns.

In his first three games of the season, Hage had 29 receptions for 533 yard and six touchdowns.

Tarwater, also a junior, threw touchdowns in eight of 10 games and averaged 260 yards passing every game.

The big right hander completed 62% (174-279) of his passes for 2,596 yards and 24 touchdowns.

He got stronger at the end of the season. In the last four games, where the Vikings won two, he averaged nearly 300 yards per game and completed 66% of his passes (84-127) while throwing for 10 TDs.

The Vikings went 4-6 overall and 2-6 in the competitive Northern League.

