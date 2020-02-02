Hage earns 1st team all-state, all-league for ST football, Tarwater on 2nd team

Northern League awards Coach of the Year — Brooke Hill, Fallon MVP — Brock Richardson, Fallon Offensive Player of the Year — Elijah Jackson, Fallon Defensive Player of the Year — Dominyke Edwards, Fallon Lineman of the Year — Sione Otuafi, Fallon First Team Offense Miles Steele, QB, Fernley Reed Westbrook, RB, Spring Creek Anthony Peterson, RB, Lowry Tyler Estabrook, RB, Truckee Mason Hage, WR, South Tahoe Tommy McCormick, WR, Fallon Kellen Franklin, WR, North Valleys George Skaff, TE, Truckee George Skaf, OL, Truckee Dayton Broad, OL, Truckee Thomas Steele, OL, Fallon Jordan Franklin, OL, Fernley Setriano Piroddi, OL, Fernley Renato Pacini, OL, Spring Creek Anthony Thompson, Ath, Fernley Defense Rolo Acosta, DL, Elko David Sisneros, DL, Fernley Thomas Steele, DL, Fallon Finn Loper, DL, Truckee Preston Snow, LB, Lowry George Skaff, LB, Truckee Zachary Simms, LB, Spring Creek Tommy McCormick, LB, Fallon Ethan Andrews, CB, Fallon Tyler Estabrook, CB, Truckee Kyle Jones, S, Fernley Devin Holmes, S, Spring Creek Jake Knodell, K, Fernley Cole Berry, P, North Valleys Cole Berry, Ret, North Valleys Second Team Offense Jake Tarwater, QB, South Tahoe Brandon Reyes, RB, Fernley Levi Andrews, RB, Fallon Deacon Mehler, RB, Truckee Trezell Patterson, WR, Sparks Kyle Jones, WR, Fernley Kyle Owsley, WR, Spring Creek Jordan Parker, TE, Lowry Grayson Dawson, OL, Lowry Max Schurtz, OL, Elko Micah Ivens, OL, Truckee Frank Morser, OL, Fernley Fakatuola Finau, OL, North Valleys Chance Huitt, Ath, Lowry Defense Jefferson Guthrie, DL, Spring Creek Fakatuola Finau, DL, North Valleys Dayton Broad, DL, Truckee Setriano Piroddi, DL, Fernley Cole Berry, LB, North Valleys Tucker Hall, LB, Fernley Tyler Green, LB, Sparks Cameron Marvel, LB, Elko Tyler Neu, CB, Lowry Jake Zeller, CB, Elko Anthony Thompson, S, Fernley Ethan Hatcher, S, Truckee Gio Morales, K, South Tahoe Gio Morales, P, South Tahoe Tyler Estabrook, Ret, Truckee

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif — The South Tahoe Vikings football team moved the ball against nearly every opponent this season.

The exception was a pair of games against Fernley and Fallon, the teams who battled for the 3A state championship.

When all was said and done and the final statistics were tallied, Viking juniors Mason Hage and Jake Tarwater earned high recognition for their productive seasons.

Hage was named first team All-State and also first team All-Northern League. Tarwater was placed on the second team All-League.

Hage was the Vikings top receiver this season, especially early in the year.

The junior wide receiver hauled in 45 passes for 1,093 yards and seven touchdowns.

In his first three games of the season, Hage had 29 receptions for 533 yard and six touchdowns.

Tarwater, also a junior, threw touchdowns in eight of 10 games and averaged 260 yards passing every game.

The big right hander completed 62% (174-279) of his passes for 2,596 yards and 24 touchdowns.

He got stronger at the end of the season. In the last four games, where the Vikings won two, he averaged nearly 300 yards per game and completed 66% of his passes (84-127) while throwing for 10 TDs.

The Vikings went 4-6 overall and 2-6 in the competitive Northern League.