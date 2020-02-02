Hage earns 1st team all-state, all-league for ST football, Tarwater on 2nd team
Northern League awards
Coach of the Year — Brooke Hill, Fallon
MVP — Brock Richardson, Fallon
Offensive Player of the Year — Elijah Jackson, Fallon
Defensive Player of the Year — Dominyke Edwards, Fallon
Lineman of the Year — Sione Otuafi, Fallon
First Team
Offense
Miles Steele, QB, Fernley
Reed Westbrook, RB, Spring Creek
Anthony Peterson, RB, Lowry
Tyler Estabrook, RB, Truckee
Mason Hage, WR, South Tahoe
Tommy McCormick, WR, Fallon
Kellen Franklin, WR, North Valleys
George Skaff, TE, Truckee
George Skaf, OL, Truckee
Dayton Broad, OL, Truckee
Thomas Steele, OL, Fallon
Jordan Franklin, OL, Fernley
Setriano Piroddi, OL, Fernley
Renato Pacini, OL, Spring Creek
Anthony Thompson, Ath, Fernley
Defense
Rolo Acosta, DL, Elko
David Sisneros, DL, Fernley
Thomas Steele, DL, Fallon
Finn Loper, DL, Truckee
Preston Snow, LB, Lowry
George Skaff, LB, Truckee
Zachary Simms, LB, Spring Creek
Tommy McCormick, LB, Fallon
Ethan Andrews, CB, Fallon
Tyler Estabrook, CB, Truckee
Kyle Jones, S, Fernley
Devin Holmes, S, Spring Creek
Jake Knodell, K, Fernley
Cole Berry, P, North Valleys
Cole Berry, Ret, North Valleys
Second Team
Offense
Jake Tarwater, QB, South Tahoe
Brandon Reyes, RB, Fernley
Levi Andrews, RB, Fallon
Deacon Mehler, RB, Truckee
Trezell Patterson, WR, Sparks
Kyle Jones, WR, Fernley
Kyle Owsley, WR, Spring Creek
Jordan Parker, TE, Lowry
Grayson Dawson, OL, Lowry
Max Schurtz, OL, Elko
Micah Ivens, OL, Truckee
Frank Morser, OL, Fernley
Fakatuola Finau, OL, North Valleys
Chance Huitt, Ath, Lowry
Defense
Jefferson Guthrie, DL, Spring Creek
Fakatuola Finau, DL, North Valleys
Dayton Broad, DL, Truckee
Setriano Piroddi, DL, Fernley
Cole Berry, LB, North Valleys
Tucker Hall, LB, Fernley
Tyler Green, LB, Sparks
Cameron Marvel, LB, Elko
Tyler Neu, CB, Lowry
Jake Zeller, CB, Elko
Anthony Thompson, S, Fernley
Ethan Hatcher, S, Truckee
Gio Morales, K, South Tahoe
Gio Morales, P, South Tahoe
Tyler Estabrook, Ret, Truckee
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif — The South Tahoe Vikings football team moved the ball against nearly every opponent this season.
The exception was a pair of games against Fernley and Fallon, the teams who battled for the 3A state championship.
When all was said and done and the final statistics were tallied, Viking juniors Mason Hage and Jake Tarwater earned high recognition for their productive seasons.
Hage was named first team All-State and also first team All-Northern League. Tarwater was placed on the second team All-League.
Hage was the Vikings top receiver this season, especially early in the year.
The junior wide receiver hauled in 45 passes for 1,093 yards and seven touchdowns.
In his first three games of the season, Hage had 29 receptions for 533 yard and six touchdowns.
Tarwater, also a junior, threw touchdowns in eight of 10 games and averaged 260 yards passing every game.
The big right hander completed 62% (174-279) of his passes for 2,596 yards and 24 touchdowns.
He got stronger at the end of the season. In the last four games, where the Vikings won two, he averaged nearly 300 yards per game and completed 66% of his passes (84-127) while throwing for 10 TDs.
The Vikings went 4-6 overall and 2-6 in the competitive Northern League.