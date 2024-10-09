Has Messi Made The US More Interested In Soccer?

Although the title says soccer, we will be calling it football for most of this post to appeal to the larger reading audience. Back to the topic, Messi’s signing for Inter Miami was a massive thing for the MLS and the team. This was a statement and since he put pen to paper, a lot has changed for Messi and the sport in America.

When Messi signed it also came with a huge deal with Apple to show MLS games which was already a huge statement of intent from the MLS and for Lionel Messi. They knew he would bring in viewers and he knew it was the best deal for the money.

After signing for Inter Miami, he went to the World Cup and won the whole thing plus the best player award which got him the Ballon d’Or. This almost felt like Messi’s way of showing that he was the best player in the world but that he wanted to relax in America and make a lot of money.

The Impact

In the US, there has been an obvious increase in interest since he moved to the States. Not only are the teams getting bigger attendances, but we are also seeing more American Celebrities go watch the sport, which is a shock for football fans as soccer isn’t really one of the biggest sports the states has to offer.

American football and basketball are known for attracting the biggest names so when Messi arrived In Miami and we saw the Kardashians and other huge celebs attend, it was a massive shock and already showed his impact.

There is even another aspect of the growth, with more people looking at the football betting odds at Boylesports and other betting sites around the world to bet on Messi. Betting on the MLS became more popular and more eyes were drawn as more bettors were putting money into Messi and the MLS subsequently.

Why Is This Important?

When Messi joined, the MLS took a huge leap forward, more than when any other player has joined. Players like Zlatan, Beckham and Rooney have all come to the MLS and made statements, however, none had the same reach and impact as Messi.

His joining Inter Miami was a massive statement and caused fans around the world to lose their minds. They thought Messi had a lot more to offer the world of football than the MLS – which he proved by winning the World Cup the same year.

He made the MLS more serious and in doing this he brought some of his ex-teammates along for the ride. Players like Busquets, Alba and Luis Suarez all joined Inter Miami and again this brought even more viewers.

Viewers Importance

When there are more viewers, there is more money and more money makes the sport itself even better. But it doesn’t start and end with the sport, it is around the sport that can also be improved and become better, Messi joining brought higher attendance, more attention and overall more money to the MLS.

The MLS with Messi can attract more tourists, more viewers and more media attention, this is perfect for the economy of the area. It is no secret that the US is one of the richest countries in the world, but it still has its issues. With Messi in America and football being another source of income, the US can use this money to better the areas where the stadiums lie.

Some stadiums are run down, and old and with the World Cup coming to the Americas in 2026, the stadiums need an upgrade. Now, the richness of America can easily pay for these upgrades, but now with more money from viewers and other related things, we are going to see players get paid better and the sport itself improve because of one man’s arrival.