Heavenly Ski Patrol hosts Special Olympics skate night

Heavenly Ski Patroller Henry Feder escorts Special Olympics Team Tahoe Member Amy Miller around the ice on Feb. 1st at the South Tahoe Ice

Provided / Dan Thrift

The sound of laughter, cheers and an occasional “ouch” were all part of the fun Saturday, Feb. 1, at the South Tahoe Ice Arena.

Heavenly Ski Patrol hosted a free skate night at the rink for the athletes, coaches and family of members of Special Olympics Team Tahoe, and it’s not the first time.

“We picked Team Tahoe because one of our longtime ski patrollers is the father of one of the athletes and he got us going with this group and it just took off,” said Jeff Miller, Heavenly Ski Patrol supervisor.

“I think this is year four or five.”

The athletes are treated to two hours of ice time along with food and drinks while enjoying the interaction with the patrollers and vice versa.

“I believe our people volunteer their time for this event because they genuinely enjoy skating with the athletes,” Miller said.

“Ski Patrol is a very rewarding job and those are the type of individuals that are attracted to this profession. Seeing how much fun the kids have as well as the gratitude from the parents makes this an event that satisfies our group.”

Bonnie Fiegel, area director for South Lake Tahoe Special Olympics, appreciates not only the time on the ice, but also, “by far the biggest thing they have given us is their true desire to spend time with us and provide an amazing experience time in and time out, that we’ll never forget. The athletes love those guys and gals. I am forever grateful to them for all they do. In addition to skate night they have allowed us to purchase much needed sports equipment and participate in events off the hill.”

Special Olympics Team Tahoe is always looking for new athletes and volunteers and Fiegel encourages anyone to contact her at 530-545-0773 or bonnie.fiegel@gmail.com.