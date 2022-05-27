Hernandez leads Vikings tracksters at state
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe had four athletes participate last weekend in the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 3A State Championships at Reed High School in Sparks.
Levi Hernandez, who qualified in two events, earned the best finish for the Vikings. The junior took fifth place in high jump with a height of 5 feet, 10 inches. He also reached a personal best distance in long jump, 19-07, to finish in seventh.
Junior Max Menke, who qualified in the 800-meter run by earning the final qualifying position by .01 seconds, ran to personal best in Sparks and came in seventh place.
Sophomore Molly Adams reached state in shot put and finished her successful season with a seventh place finish with a toss of 30 feet.
Junior Ayden Keck finished eighth in triple jump with a distance of 40 feet, 3 inches.
