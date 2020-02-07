High Sierra gymnasts claim wins at pair of January meets

The South Lake Tahoe Inversion Gym girls’ gymnastics team has started strong this season.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Inversion Gym girls’ gymnastics team entered the 2020 season in top form with back-to-back wins at their first two meets.

The girls competed in the Excel Division, sanctioned by USA Gymnastics, at the Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum levels. The competitions are comprised of the four women’s gymnastics events; vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise, with awards also for the best all-around performances.

Multiple teams from gyms around Northern California and Nevada compete in the events.

At the Gymnastics in the Wine Country meet January 11-12, in Sonoma, Calif., the Inversion Silver and Gold teams placed well in all of the events and took first place in their sessions.

The Excel Silver level featured standout performances by Camdyn Maliska (first), Julia Paul (second) and Giada Lancellotti (third), all placing in the top three on the podium for the all-around in their respective age divisions.

In the Excel Gold level, Inversion’s top performers were Gabby Lancellotti (first), Scarlett Hart (first, tie) and Abigail Sandorff (third), also climbing the podium for the all-around in their age divisions.

The Flips Invitational held at Reno’s Grand Sierra Resort, January 24-26, proved to be another great showing, with Inversion’s Silver and Gold girls again winning their sessions, the Inversion Gym Excel Platinum level team winning their season debut meet, and the Inversion Bronze girls ending up as the second place team.

Bronze all-around age group standouts were Emily Varela (first), Addison Stephen (third), and Cassie Marion (second).

Silver all-around podiums were from Caylee Ruby (first), Maliska (third) and Paul (first).

For Gold it was Gabby Lancellotti (second), Ella Schweitzer (second) Abigail Sandorff (second) and Madaline Giunta (third) making all-around podium visits.

And at the Platinum level, Inversion Gym’s all-around bests were Izzy Giunta (first), Jasmine Quincy (first), Sophia Allen (third) and Rosie Friedrich (third).

At both meets, there were many other Inversion Gym competitors with podium appearances in individual events, or whose scores helped their respective team to victory, including Riley Undercoffler, Daisy Cochrane, Scarlett Hart, Hazel Bugarske, Winter Crawford, Izzy Cowen, Jacqueline Brennan, Anna Annesley, Roxy Wright, Elyse Baer, Emma Dross, Frankie Franchini and Morrison Scott.

The Inversion Gym girls are coached by Amy Thompson, Haley Christenson-Sain, Judi Sabo and Evie Kinkade, and are already preparing for their next meet, The Deltchev Invitational, on Feb. 22-23, at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno.