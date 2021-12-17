Highlander boys win 2 of 3 at tournament

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village boy’s basketball team suffered its first loss of the season and also recorded two more wins in the last week.

The Highlanders lost 53-45 to upper division Douglas on Thursday then bounced back to hammer Wells 70-18 on Friday and Sierra Lutheran 73-32 on Saturday.

Against Douglas, the Highlanders couldn’t buy a basket from beyond the arc. They shot 2 for 22 from 3-point range with their top two scorers — TT Valosek and Tommy Williams — shooting a combined 1 for 15.

Valosek finished with a game high in points (21) and rebounds (14) while Williams chipped in nine points.

Against Wells, the Highlanders found their shooting touch with Dylan Combs hitting 4 of 6 from downtown and scored a co-game-high 18 points.





Valosek added 18 points, nine rebounds and five assists and Williams netted 15 points, including three 3-pointers.

Incline finished the tournament with a dominating victory over Sierra Lutheran behind 29 points from Williams, including 9 of 15 from beyond the arc.

Valosek added 23 points and nine rebounds, Luc Casini grabbed 11 boards, Nick Suter dished five assists and Jarded Hock hauled in four rebounds, dished four assists and made four steals.

The Highlanders (6-1) play three games on Friday and Saturday, against Lassen, host of the tournament, and then against Oroville and Weed on Saturday.