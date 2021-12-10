Highlander hoopsters win 4 straight to open season

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village boys’ basketball team won four straight games in two days last week to tip-off the season.

TT Valosek averaged more than 20 points per game and helped the Highlanders record victories over Virginia city (69-49), Mineral County (49-38), defending 3A champ Churchill County (47-41) and Bishop Union (62-61).

Valosek went for 26 points and freshman Tom Williams recorded a double-double in his first high school game, including 25 points, in the season opener Friday against Virginia City. Valosek added seven rebounds and three assists and Williams added 11 rebounds and four assists.

Jared Hock scored seven points and grabbed eight boards and Kade Martinez blocked three shots.

Incline went cold from beyond the arc in its second game of the day in beating Mineral County. The Highlanders shot just 4 for 24 from long distance but defensively stifled their opponent.





Valosek had 16 points and 14 rebounds, Williams had nine points and five boards and Hock netted 11 points, hauled in six rebounds, dished four assists and made five steals.

The Highlanders trailed Churchill 25-23 at halftime on Saturday before rallying in the second half.

Valosek recorded a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds and added four steals, Williams scored 12 points, Martinez had eight and Hock dished seven assists.

Incline finished the four-game tournament with a narrow 62-61 win over Bishop Union.

Valosek recorded his second straight double-double with 23 points and 11 boards, Williams had 13 points and nine assists, Hock scored 11 and grabbed eight boards and Martinez netted 11 points and hauled in six rebounds.

The Highlanders are scheduled to play three games in three days at Whittell’s Madness in the Mountains tournament. They played Douglas at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, they play Wells at 5:45 p.m. on Friday and finish the tournament at 5:15 p.m. Saturday against Sierra Lutheran.