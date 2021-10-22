Highlander volleyers stay perfect on season
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Highlanders volleyball team is closing in on a regular season league championship and the top seed in the 2A northern region playoffs.
The Highlanders swept through Battle Mountain and West Wendover on consecutive days on the road last week, Friday and Saturday. Incline has won 11 straight without a loss this season and have three games left starting with visiting Silver Stage on Friday, Oct. 22.
Incline defeated Battle Mountain 25-20, 25-18 and 25-20 by dominating at the net.
Emily Manship, Eiley Tippins and Molly Ellis led the Highlanders attack with seven kills each.
Manship, Tippins and Ellis combined for 10 blocks, which was almost the amount of kills (14) Battle Mountain recorded.
Incline served up eight aces, including two each by Manship, Kylee Rehberger and Emma Midgely. Midgely also set up the attackers and had 23 assists.
The Highlanders quickly dispatched West Wendover the next day 25-11, 25-9, 25-16.
Manship had eight kills and served up five aces and Ellis had six kills and five aces to lead Incline to an easy victory.
Midgely had 16 assists and Marina Moger had eight.
After Incline plays Silver Stage at 5 p.m. Friday, the Highlanders return home Saturday for a noon clash against second place Yerington and finish the regular season on Thursday, Oct. 28, by hosting their neighbor and rival North Tahoe. First serve is at 5 p.m.
The 2A Northern League Girls Volleyball championship starts Friday, Nov. 5, at Battle Mountain, but the Highlanders will receive a first round bye and the tournament for them will begin at 1:45 p.m. Saturday.
