Highlander volleyers win 5-set thriller to claim regional title

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village High School volleyball team enjoyed a exciting ride to the northern Nevada regional crown, including a five set thriller in the championship match.

The Highlanders entered the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 2A Northern League Girls Volleyball Playoffs as the top seed and hadn’t lost a match the entire season (13-0).

The Highlanders received a first round bye, but had to face rival North Tahoe, the fourth seed, Saturday in the semifinals at Battle Mountain High School.

Incline had already defeated the Lakers twice this season and made it three straight with a four set victory (3-1, 25-15, 23-25, 25-13, 25-18).

The semifinal win set up a rematch with defending state champ Yerington, the No. 2 seed.

The Highlanders had twice beaten the Lions this season and surrendered just one game in beating them 3-1 and 3-0.

In the championship match the Lions showed their winning pedigree and pushed the Highlanders to five games before it was settled. Yerington led two sets to one before Incline rallied to claim the last two sets and win the crown 3-2 (25-19, 16-25, 19-25, 25-21, 15-12).

Incline now owns the top seed from the north for the state volleyball playoffs that begin Friday at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. Incline will face Lake Mead, the No. 2 seed from the south in the semifinals.

First serve is at 7 p.m.

On the other side of the bracket, Yerington will square off against The Meadows School at 5 p.m.

The championship match will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday.