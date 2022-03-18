Highlanders baseball rips Sierra Lutheran, Pershing

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Many members of the Incline Village Highlanders baseball team padded their offensive stats last week in wins over non-league opponent Sierra Lutheran and 2A Northern League rival Pershing County.

The Highlanders beat Sierra Lutheran 11-6 on Saturday and smashed Pershing County 21-1 on Monday.

Against Sierra Lutheran, The Highlanders collected 15 hits led by Colin Combs who went 3-for-4 with three doubles, four runs batted in and three runs scored and Jared Hock who also smacked three doubles and scored four runs.

Freshman Zachary Harrell had three hits in three at-bats and freshman Colton Barraza hit two doubles.

Barraza started on the mound and was credited with the win after tossing 2 ⅔ innings and striking out six.





Kade Martinez and Hock each hurled two scoreless innings with strikeouts apiece.

It was no match from the outset against Pershing. Incline scored six in the first, six in the second, three in the third and six in the fourth — ballgame.

The Highlanders recorded 16 hits, 14 singles, led by Cameron Bodel who went 4-for-4 with four RBIs.

Also for Incline, Shane Green had two hits, including a double, and scored three runs, Hock had two hits and two runs, James DeMarais had two hits and three RBIs, Kyler Thompson had two hits and two RBIs, Barraza had two hits and scored three runs and Combs doubled.

Hock pitched a 4-inning complete game allowing just one run, unearned, on three hits while striking out 10.

The Highlanders (5-2, 1-0 Northern) host Pershing in a doubleheader on Saturday to finish the season series. First pitch is at 10 a.m. at Governor’s Field in Carson City.