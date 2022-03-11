Highlanders baseball wins 3 of 4 in season-opening tourney

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village baseball team won three of four games at a season-opening tournament last weekend.

The Highlanders smashed Coleville and West Wendover 13-0 and 9-1, respectively, on Friday. They lost to Smith Valley 12-3 Saturday morning then bounced back with an 11-2 victory over Pyramid Lake.

The Highlanders also stepped up a couple of divisions Tuesday and lost 15-0 to Wooster.

Incline basketball stars Jared Hock and James DeMarais went from the court to the diamond seamlessly.

Hock had three hits, including a double and triple and drove in three runs and DeMarais had two hits, including a triple, and two RBIs to lead Incline over Coleville 13-0 in three innings.





Also for Incline, Cayden Mongolo singled and drove in two and Tyler Bingham and Colin Combs each singled.

DeMarais tossed 2 ⅓ innings and allowed two walks and struck out four.

Combs doubled, singled, scored twice and drove in two to lead Incline past West Wendover 9-1.

Kade Martinez and Bradley Bodel each drove in two runs and Shane Green scored twice and had one RBI.

Hock pitched a 4-inning complete game for the victory allowing two hits and one earned run while fanning eight.

Incline scored the first two runs against Smith Valley on Saturday but couldn’t stop Bulldogs in a 12-3 4-inning defeat.

Incline had six hits, two from Combs, including a triple, Bradley Bodel doubled and DeMarais, Lucas McNamara and Colton Barraza each singled.

Cameron Bodel doubled and singled and drove in four to lead Incline past Pyramid Lake 11-2 in three innings.

DeMarais, Bradley Bodel, Jose Torres-Gonzalez and Combs each scored two runs apiece.

Martinez tossed two innings allowing a hit and a walk while striking out five.

The Highlanders (3-2) have a doubleheader Saturday against Sierra Lutheran in Carson City. First pitch is at 10 a.m.

The Highlanders open league play on Monday at Pershing County and then will play the Mustangs in a home doubleheader on Saturday, March 19.