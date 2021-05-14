Highlanders get revenge at Pershing, knock off rival

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Highlanders baseball team got its first two wins of the season, and for some players, it was a bit of revenge.

The Highlanders also knocked off their rival a few days later and have won three straight.

The Highlanders rallied in both games of a doubleheader Saturday and pounded host Pershing County 15-9 in Game 1 and 16-5 in six innings in the nightcap.

For three juniors and a freshman, Shane Green, Kade Martinez, Caden Mongolo and Cameron Bodel, the trip east was especially sweet. Those four were members of the Incline football team that saw their dreams of a perfect season spoiled in the season opener in a double overtime loss to the Mustangs this past March.

A particularly vengeful moment came in Game 1 when Green, who played center on the football team, belted an inside pitch over the newly constructed left field fence. It was the first home run over the new wall and the arching shot flew right over the head of the Mustang’s left fielder, and star running back, Raul Rincon. Green had three hits and four RBIs to lead the Highlander offense.

Also for Incline (2-4), Chase MacDonald was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs, freshman Kyler Thompson was 4-for-5 with a double, Nigel Loudon was 3-for-5 with three RBIs and Cameron Bodel had two singles and scored twice.

Jared Hock earned the pitching victory by tossing three innings and allowing one hit and no runs while striking out three.

The Highlanders trailed 8-3 after four innings before storming back with seven runs in the fifth and sealed the game with four in the seventh.

In Game 2, the Highlanders found themselves trailing again, 5-4 after three innings, but exploded for six in the fifth and four more in the sixth to end the game with the 10-run mercy rule.

Thompson went 4-for-5 with six runs batted in and Bradley Bodel had three hits and three runs batted in to lead the prolific offense.

Also for Incline, Hock went 2-for-2 with a double and five runs scored, Cameron Bodel had two hits and two RBIs, Kade Martinez singled and drove in two and Green scored twice.

Hock hurled two innings in relief allowing two hits and striking out four and Loudon pitched 1 ⅔ scoreless innings also in relief.

Martinez was the starting pitcher, going 2 1/3 innings allowing four earned runs and striking out five. Martinez had two hits and two RBIs on the day.

Incline hosted its rival North Tahoe on Tuesday and again rallied from behind to get the win.

The Highlanders trialed 4-3 after three innings before scoring three times in the bottom of the sixth to snatch the victory away from the Lakers.

Green went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two batted in, Martinez doubled and drove in two and Bradley Bodel singled and scored twice.

MacDonald earned the victory on the mound by hurling 6 ⅔ innings allowing eight hits, four walks and four runs while striking out a dozen.

The Highlanders (3-4) next will play Silver Stage at 10 a.m. Saturday at home.