Highlanders roll through first half of league play

Incline's Finn Gottlieb shots runner in the lane earlier this season.



INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Highlanders continued to smash through the Northern League last week with a dominating victory over a team that played them close earlier in the year.

Finn Gottlieb scored 20 points and Tyler Knight added 15 to lead Incline Village to a 63-31 victory over Yerington Friday on the road.

The Highlanders on Dec. 28 put together a furious fourth quarter rally to beat the Lions 69-68 in a holiday tournament.

Last Friday’s game was never close.

Incline sprinted out to a 21-9 lead after the first quarter, 37-19 at halftime and 52-25 heading into the fourth period.

Gottlieb added five rebounds and four assists and Knight found the range from long distance, connecting on 5 of 12 3-point attempts while also grabbing seven boards.

The Highlanders won big despite playing without super sophomore, and the team’s leading scorer, TT Valosek.

Also for the Highlanders (14-3, 8-0 2A Northern), Brad Rye scored seven points and hauled in five rebounds, Brody Thralls added a bucket but grabbed 10 boards and dished seven assists, Emerson Fleming netted six points and had five rebounds, Kai Martinez had six points, Gannon Gottlieb had four points and Kris Smith had three.

Incline through the first half of league season has played just one close game, a six-point victory in overtime at West Wendover.

Even during the Highlanders run to the state championship last year they lost in far Eastern Nevada.

Incline has a 2-game lead over rival North Tahoe (6-2 Northern) and West Wendover (6-2 Northern) and lead Friday’s visiting opponent, Battle Mountain (5-3 Northern) by three games.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. Friday and the Highlanders will play the next day, Saturday, at Pershing County (0-8 Northern) who has yet to win in league play.