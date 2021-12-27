Highlanders win 3 at Lassen Tournament

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline Village has won five consecutive basketball games to finish the preseason, including three straight against higher-division teams from Northern California last weekend at the Lassen Tournament in Susanville.

The Highlanders beat the hosts 42-39 on Friday to tip off the tournament despite cold shooting.

Incline shot just 27% from the floor (15-55), including 4 for 18 on 3-pointers, but the defense was smothering with six blocked shots and 13 steals.

Freshman Tom Williams scored 14 points to lead the way, including four 3-pointers, Nick Suter added nine points, seven rebounds and five blocks and Kade Martinez scored six points and grabbed seven boards.

Senior star TT Valosek suffered through his worst offensive effort of the season, shooting just 2 of 15 from the field, including 2 of 12 from beyond the arc. His seven points were a season low and the only game this season under double digits. He didn’t reach his 21-point scoring average, but led both teams with 10 rebounds.





On Saturday, the Highlanders beat Oroville 62-50 and capped the tournament with a 69-45 romp over Weed.

Against Oroville, Williams drained five 3-pointers and scored a team-high 17 points to go along with five assists.

Valosek added 15 points, six rebounds and four assists, Ben Rock scored nine points, Martinez had seven, suter six and Jared Hock grabbed six rebounds.

Williams continued his 3-point binge with five more in the victory over Weed. He led the Highlanders with 21 points and also dished four assists and made four steals. Williams went 13 for 27 from beyond the arc in the three games and has made 40% (37-93) of his attempts for the season and is averaging more than 16 points per game.

Valosek added 20 points and 15 rebounds and Martinez scored nine points

The Highlanders (9-1) are off through Christmas and New Years and return to the court on Jan. 7 to battle the defending state champions, West Wendover.

Incline defeated West Wendover three straight times during the 2019-20 season, twice in the regular season and again to win the Northern Nevada crown. The Highlanders lost to the Wolverines (7-3) in the state championship game.