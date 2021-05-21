Highlanders win 5 straight, earn No. 4 seed in playoffs

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — After losing its first four games of the season, the Incline Highlanders baseball team ripped off five straight victories and is the No. 4 seed for the regional playoffs that begin on Friday.

The Highlanders swept a doubleheader from Silver Stage on Saturday, winning 8-7 and 6-2, in Incline Village and will enter the playoffs with good momentum.

The Highlanders will get a rematch with the Nighthawks at 4 p.m. at Pershing County High School with the winner playing top seed Yerington at noon Saturday.

The othr side of the bracket features No. 3 Battle Mountain against No. 6 Pershing with the winner facing No. 2 West Wendover at 10 a.m. Saturday. The championship game is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday.

In Incline’s win in Game 1 on Saturday, it was the team’s fourth consecutive come-from-behind victory. In the first four victories, the Highlanders trailed in every game after three innings before rallying each time.

Silver Stage led 6-3 after two innings in Game 1 and 7-5 after four before the Highlanders scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to pull out the victory.

At the plate for Incline (5-4), Shane Green, Chase MacDonald and Nigel Loudon each had two hits. Green scored three runs while MacDonald and Louden each scored twice. MacDonald also doubled and Louden doubled and drove in two.

Max rock added a double, Jared Hock tripled and Kade Martinez drove in two runs.

Hock earned the victory on the mound by pitching a scoreless seventh that included striking out the side.

Louden provided long relief that allowed the Highlanders to stay in the game and eventually rally from behind. Louden came on in the third inning and tossed four innings allowing just one run while striking out four.

In the nightcap, the Highlanders fell behind 1-0 in the top of the first but quickly erased the deficit with two runs in the bottom half and never looked back.

Kyler Thompson and MacDonald each went 2-for-3, Thompson had two RBIs and MacDonald one. Hock scored a pair of runs and Bradley Bodel doubled and drove in a run.

Hock started the second game and hurled five innings allowing zero earned runs and just two hits while striking out seven.

MacDonald pitched the final two innings and recorded all six outs by strikeout.