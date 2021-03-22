Hogan, De Loia lead Vikings soccer past Hug

The South Tahoe girls’ soccer team. Provided



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Tahoe girls’ soccer team has played three games and have yet to surrender a goal.

Kelsey Hogan scored a goal, assisted on another and her corner kick led to the Vikings third goal in a 3-0 victory over Hug, of Reno, on Friday, March 19, at South Tahoe High School.

“It was the most fantastic feeling, full of nostalgia and excitement, to be in our stadium with our Viking family,” said Vikings Head Coach Julia Russell.

South Tahoe started fast with Hogan setting up Giovana De Loia with the first goal just 2 minutes into the game.

Hogan delivered a cross to De Loia who volleyed the pass hard past the goalie and into the back of the net.

The Vikings spent most of the first half pressuring the Hug goal, but could not get another goal.

Shortly after halftime in the 42nd minute, Hogan converted a penalty kick after Anjelina Maltase was fouled in the box.

The third goal came in the 78th minute. Hogan hit a corner that De Loia collected and fired a shot that was deflected to Jena Pevenage who put the ball in the net.

Goalie Phoebe Barkann recorded her third shutout of the season and was supported by her defense of seniors Mya Rossi, Hannia Medina Acostav and Olivia Russell as well as Pevenage, Ella Bickert, Emma Terrell, Indie Newberry, Carmen Hardin. Junior keeper Bella Stowell entered the game in the second half and helped preserve the shutout.

“I could not be happier with the way the team is developing,” Russell said. “The team is dedicated, cohesive, composed, and skilled. We will be hitting our mid-season stride this week.”

The Vikings next will play at 2 p.m. Friday at North Valleys.

South Tahoe has also secured two games against rival and 4-time defending 3A state champ Truckee. The Vikings and Wolverines have met in the state championship game in each of the last three years.

South Tahoe will host Truckee at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, and then will finish their COVID-19 shortened season at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, on the Wolverines’ home field.

JV — The junior varsity Vikings beat North Tahoe 2-0. Giulia Lancellotti scored a goal from a direct kick, and Olivia Kwachak Hall scored off a steal. Molly Adams and her defense earned their first shutout.