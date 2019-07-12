Hundreds expected for youth swim meet in South Lake Tahoe this weekend
South Lake Tahoe will host the USA Swimming Pacific Region Swim Meet this weekend.
The event is expected to bring more than 400 swimmers ranging from 5 to 17 years old.
Tahoe Swim Club organizes the event at the South Lake Tahoe rec center. The event is free for the public. It starts at 3 p.m. Friday and runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The South Lake Tahoe rec center is located at 1180 Rufus Allen Blvd.
Recreation