Incline baseball demolishes Pershing, falls to Yerington

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village Highlanders baseball team finished its season sweep of Pershing County last week but ran out of hits early this week against powerhouse Yerington.

The Highlanders beat Pershing 16-2 in five innings and 10-3 in a doubleheader Saturday at Governor’s Field in Carson City. They also started last week by crushing Pershing 21-1 in Lovelock.

After scoring 47 runs in its previous three games, Incline ran into a Yerington team that might be as good as any in the northstate and lost 18-0.

In game one of the twinbill, Colton Barraza went 3-for-3 with three runs scored and two runs batted in to lead the offense.

Also for Incline at the dish, Colin Combs went 2-for-2, including a double, scored twice and drove in two, James DeMarais and Cameron Bodel each singled and had two RBIs, Kade Martinez doubled and scored two runs and Jared Hock scored twice.





DeMarais gave up two runs in two innings while striking out four to earn the victory.

Zachary Harrell relieved and tossed three one-hit innings with four strikeouts.

Pershing finally pushed Incline to a full seven inning in the nightcap, although it wasn’t close from the start. Incline led 5-0 after 3 and 7-1 after four innings.

At the plate, Harrell singled twice and drove in two and Kyler Thompson doubled, scored twice and drove in two to power the offense. Combs scored twice and Jared Hock tripled.

Martinez earned the victory on the mound by hurling 3 ⅓ innings allowing one hit, four walks and one run while striking out five.

Barraza relieved and threw 3 ⅔ innings allowing one hit, no earned runs with five ks.

Against Yerington on Tuesday, the Highlanders were no-hit through four innings by Lions ace Justin Evasovic, who also stymied South Tahoe earlier this season.

Incline also committed eight errors and surrendered just five earned runs.

The Highlanders (7-3, 3-1 2A North League) will play at Yerington Saturday in a doubleheader. First pitch is at 10 a.m.