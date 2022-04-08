Incline baseball loses 3 at Battle Mountain

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — after winning seven of their first nine games, the Incline Village baseball team has lost six straight, including three losses to Battle Mountain last weekend.

The Highlanders lost 11-3 on Friday, and were swept in twinbill on Saturday, 7-4 and 13-3, all at Battle Mountain.

The Highlanders led in all three games but couldn’t slow the Longhorn bats.

The Longhorns broke open a close game on Friday with 10 runs in the last three innings.

The Highlanders held a 2-1 lead heading into the bottom of the fourth, but Battle Mountain erased the deficit with five runs and put the game away in the sixth with five more runs.





Cameron Bodel led the offensive attack for Incline with three hits, including a double, and two runs scored.

Kyler Thompson added a double and single and a run batted in, Colton Barraza doubled and drove in a run, Jared Hock tripled and scored and James DeMarais had an RBI.

Incline jumped on top, 1-0, in game one Saturday morning with a run in the first. But Battle Mountain scored seven straight runs and an Incline 3-run rally in the seventh fell short.

For Incline at the plate, Hock tripled, singled and scored, Shane Green doubled and scored, DeMarais doubled and drove in a run, Tate Gitchell drove in two, Thompson singled twice, Barraza doubled and Bodel had an RBI.

The Highlanders again took the lead in the nightcap with two runs in the first, but the Longhorns quickly erased the lead and pulled away for a 5-inning win due to the mercy rule.

Incline managed just two hits, singles by DeMarais and Green.

The Highlanders (7-8, 3-6 2A Northern League) have some time off before their next games. They will host West Wendover (8-5, 5-3 Northern League) for three games on Friday and Saturday, April 15-16, at Governor’s Field in Carson City.

First pitch for Friday’s game is at 4 p.m. and the doubleheader on Saturday starts at 10 a.m.