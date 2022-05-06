Incline baseball reels off 4 straight wins

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — After running into a rough patch in the middle part of the season, the Incline Village Highlanders baseball team has reeled off four straight victories, including one Wednesday over its lake rival.

The Highlanders went on the short road trip and defeated the North Tahoe Lakers 9-3 on Wednesday and started the win streak with a three game sweep of Silver Stage last weekend.

Incline jumped on North Tahoe with a run in the first and four more in the second. They added two runs each in the fifth and sixth innings to grab a 9-0 lead before the Lakers broke through.

James DeMarais had three hits and three runs batted in and Colton Barraza had three hits and scored twice to lead Incline’s offense.

Also for Incline, Jared Hock singled, doubled and scored twice, Kade Martinez doubled and tripled and drove in a run and also scored a run and Bradley Bodel scored twice and singled.

Hock also started on the mound and was tough on the Lakers allowing five hits, a walk and two unearned runs while striking out six over six innings.

On Tuesday, April 26, the Highlanders ended their 9-game losing skid with a 12-5 victory over Silver Stage.

The Highlanders didn’t pull away completely until the seventh inning where they scored six times to break open a 6-2 game.

For Incline at the dish, Cameron Bodel had three hits and drove in four runs, Hock doubled and singled and scored three runs, Colin Combs singled and doubled and had two runs, Zachary Harrell drove in a pair, DeMarais doubled and Lucas McNamara scored twice.

Hock got the start and tossed 5 ⅓ innings allowing three hits, one walk and one earned run while striking out eight.

The Highlanders swept Silver Stage in a twinbill on Saturday, April 30, winning 17-7 in five innings and 18-9 in the nightcap.

It was offense early for both teams in the opener, Incline led 6-4 after the first inning and 16-6 after two innings.

Hock, Shane Green, Martinez and Combs each had two hits. Green scored twice and drove in two, Hock doubled and scored three runs, Combs drove in three and scored two and Martinez had three RBIs.

DeMarais drove in two, Tate Gitchell scored twice, Cameron Bodel had two RBIs and two runs and Kyler Thompson scored twice.

In the nightcap, Incline led 8-4 after two innings, 10-6 after four and pulled away with a 5-run fifth.

Martinez had three hits and scored three times and Cameron Bodel had three hits, including a double and drove in two and Hock blasted a home run, drove in three and scored three runs to highlight the Incline offense.

Green doubled and singled and drove in two, DeMarais scored three runs and Harrell had two RBIs.

The Highlanders (11-11, 7-9 2A Northern League) will end the regular season on Saturday with a doubleheader against North Tahoe. First pitch is at 10 a.m. at Incline Middle School.