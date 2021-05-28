Incline boys, girls sweep regional track, field championships

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline Village dominated the regional track and field meet Saturday with the boys and girls each winning championships by large margins.

The Highlander boys scored 189 points to easily outdistance Battle Mountain (114) and North Tahoe (103) while the girls scored 186 points and finished way in front of the rival Lakers (102) at the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association 2A Northern Region Championships hosted by Battle Mountain.

Incline’s boys and girls won about half of the 36 total events, the boys won nine out of 18 while the girls won eight.

For the boys, seniors Dylan Cleary and Brayden Snearly each won three events, senior Niklas Pietke added two victories and junior Cody Reeth supplied one.

Cleary, just a couple of weeks removed from breaking two over 40-year-old records, took first in the 100-meter dash, the 200 and 400. He narrowly defeated Snearly (11.56 to 11.94) in the dash and set a personal best of 50.11 seconds in the 400.





Snearly claimed victory in long jump, and the 110- and 300-meter hurdles.

Snearly, who established himself as the best 2A long jumper in Nevada his sophomore year by winning a state championship, would likely have won that title three years running had COVID not destroyed those tournaments the past two seasons.

Snearly made his last long jump event memorable by setting a personal best in reaching 21 feet, 7 inches.

He won the 110 hurdles by about 4 seconds and crushed the competition in the 300H by over 7 seconds.

Pietzke, like Snearly, established himself as the best 2A distance runner in the state his sophomore year, winning both the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs.

On Saturday, he broke his own record in the 1600 that he just set the week before. Pietzke ran four laps in 4 minutes, 19.98 seconds which crushed his previous mark of 4:23.78.

He also set a personal best in winning the 800 and finished second in the 3200, about 30 seconds off his previous best.

Reeth scored the other victory for Incline by reaching 12 feet in pole vault. His height was 3 ½ feet better than second place.

Every event junior Emily Manship participated in, she won.

Manship led the Highlander girls with three individual titles and earned a fourth while competing on a relay team.

Manship won the 100, the 200 in a personal best time of 27.36, won the pole vault with a height of 8 feet, 9 inches and teamed with Millie Jenkins, Jada Moore and Rebecca Noble to win the 4×100 relay.

Moore earned a victory in the 100 hurdles edging out Jenkins and also claimed the 300H.

Jenkins reached 5-00 to win the high jump and also came in second in the 100.

Catherine Kerrigan, Kamryn Fisher, Adelina LaForge and Kira Noble won the 4×800 relay.