Incline defense dominates vs. Silver Stage in season finale

Quarterback senior Dylan Cleary runs for a first quarter touchdown on Saturday. Provided



INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Silver Stage kept passing and Incline kept plucking them out of the sky.

The Highlanders intercepted seven passes, and also recovered two fumbles, Saturday in a season-ending 58-8 drubbing of the Nighthawks in Silver Springs.

Incline’s seniors enjoyed playing together one final time on Saturday. Provided



The Incline offense didn’t have to do much, or go very far to score due to the defense creating nine turnovers.

In all, the Highlanders gained 220 yards, 197 coming on the ground.

Quarterback Dylan Cleary led the rushing attack with 68 yards on six attempts and started the scoring with a 4-yard run in the first quarter.

Incline made it 14-0 when a Cleary pass connected with Brody Thralls for a 3-yard score.

Sophomore Joe Duran scored the first of his three touchdowns from two yards out late in the opening quarter.

Cleary again connected with Thralls for another TD in the second quarter, this one from 17 yards.

Silver Stage got on the board to narrow the score to 28-8, but the Highlanders ran away and hid.

Brad rye runs for a big gain on Saturday. Provided



Tyler Manship converted an 18-yard field goal, Brad Rye scored on an 18-yard scamper and Duran closed the half with his second score to make it 44-8 at the break.

Duran added a 10-yard TD run in the third quarter and Rye capped off the celebration with an interception that he returned 20 yards for a score.

Rye finished with 57 yards on five carries and sophomore Joe Duran gained 54 yards on seven totes.

Three different Highlanders had two interceptions, including Rye, Alex Baker and Nick Suter. Rye had four interceptions in the five games and Suter had three. In all, Incline intercepted 12 passes and recovered six fumbles in five games.

Jack Reber led the defense with nine tackles while thralls had five tackles and two sacks and Christopher Vaughn and Royce Stonebreaker each had sacks. Reber and Marco Resendiz recovered fumbles.

Incline (4-1) finished the season with four straight victories after losing their season opener to Pershing County in double overtime. The Highlanders outscored their opponents 175-48.