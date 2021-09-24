Incline earns 2nd, South Tahoe 4th at cross country invitational

Incline Village swept the top two boys’ positions on Friday, Sept. 17, in the Fernley Roadhill Invitational.

Sophomore Noah McMahan finished the 5,000-meter cross country course in 19 minutes, 2 seconds to beat his junior teammate Brendan Pietzke (19:37) by more than 30 seconds.

The Highlanders finished second overall in the team standings behind event winner Lowry who had four runners finish in the top 10 and six runners in the top 15 out of 50 competitors.

Also for Incline, sophomore Josiah McMahan was 14th, sophomore Andrew Duckworth was 27th and sophomore Jess Santina was 30th.

South Tahoe also was at the event and finished fourth out of six scoring teams. There were 13 total schools at the event.





Junior Max Menke was the Vikings top runner finishing in seventh place in 20:42.

Senior Raymond Charley finished 18th, senior Zane Fink was 21st and freshman Cooper Munson was 29th.

In the girls’ race, Incline sophomore Kira Noble finished fifth and South Tahoe freshman Maya Burkett earned six as the teams’ top teams runners.

In other Incline results, sophomore Lainey Lowden was 12th and Addy Lafurge was 20th. For South Tahoe, freshman Sasha Pickett earned 14th and junior Evelyn Bennett finished 15th just two seconds apart.