Incline finishes undefeated league season, gets top seed

Incline's Brody Thralls drives to the basket earlier this year against North Tahoe.

Provided / Jen Suter

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline basketball faced its second straight challenge, but in typical Highlanders style, they pulled away late for a double-digit victory.

Incline led by one point heading into the fourth quarter Friday night but dominated the last eight minutes and earned a 73-60 victory over the Yerington Lions at Lake Tahoe.

Incline finished undefeated in the Northern League and emphatically claimed the top seed for the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association class 2A Northern Regional Championships that takes place this week at Pershing County High School in Lovelock.

Incline (16-0) has won 14 straight and won the league title by four games over No. 2 seed North Tahoe (12-4) and third seed West Wendover (12-4).

TT Valosek scored 21 points, grabbed seven rebounds and made six steals to lead the way for the Highlanders.

Valosek, a sophomore, finished the regular season by averaging 20 points per game.

Also for Incline, Tyler Knight poured in 16 points and made six steals, Finn Gottlieb added 14 points, Brad Rye had 10 points and six steals, Emerson Fleming had five points and two blocks and Brody Thralls had three points, grabbed a team-high eight boards and dished six assists.

Incline overcame an off night from the 3-point line, shooting 6 for 29.

Incline, the defending state champion, has a first round bye and open play Friday, Feb. 21, in the regional tournament semifinals.

With just one victory, the Highlanders will qualify for state which will take place Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 26-27, at the University of Nevada, Reno’s Lawlor Events Center.