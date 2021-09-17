Incline football falls in opener, hits road Friday for clash at West Wendover

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline Village opened its football season last week with a 19-10 loss to the Sparks Railroaders.

Sparks plays in a higher division and has about five times the enrollment of Incline, but the Highlanders gave the Railroaders all they could handle Friday night on the North Shore.

The Highlanders opened the scoring in the first quarter on a Nick Suter 23-yard field goal.

The lead held until the second quarter when Sparks pushed across a pair of touchdowns to take a 13-3 lead into halftime.

The Highlanders pulled close in the third quarter when senior Tyler Bingham dozed his way into the endzone from 2 yards out to make it 13-10 after Suter’s extra point.





But Incline could get no closer as Sparks answered with a TD in the third quarter to end the scoring.

The Highlanders had three turnovers but also forced two of their own and had Bingham block a punt.

Suter, a junior, aside from kicking, also started at quarterback on offense and linebacker on defense and was the team’s leading rusher.

Suter rushed for 90 yards on 13 carries as the Highlanders gained 172 yards rushing on 35 attempts. He was a modest 2 of 7 for 14 yards through the air. Both receptions were made by junior Joe Duran.

On defense Suter was among the team leaders with five tackles, including one that went for a loss, and also intercepted a pass.

Also for Incline on offense, David Resendiz had 36 yards rushing on 11 carries, Duran had 29 yards on six totes and Kade Martinez had 15 yards on four rushes.

Martinez, Duran and Marcos Resendiz recovered fumbles on defense and David Resendiz led the team with eight tackles.

The Highlanders (0-1) will take a long, 6- to 7-hour bus ride Friday for a clash against West Wendover (0-1).