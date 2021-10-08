Incline football roars back to hammer Coral Academy

Incline quarterback Nick Suter runs for a big gain on Friday.

Provided/Jen Suter

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline didn’t start fast, but finished strong en route to a dominating 48-13 victory over Coral Academy Friday night at Wooster High School in Reno.

Joe Duran rushed for 185 yards and four touchdowns on 15 carries to lead a punishing ground attack for the Highlanders that averaged more than 9 yards per attempt.

Incline racked up 292 yards on the ground on just 32 carries.

The Falcons held a 13-7 lead after the first quarter but after the opening 12 minutes, it was all Incline.

The Highlanders scored three touchdowns in each of the second and third quarters in cruising to their third straight win.

Also starring on offense for Incline (3-1) was quarterback Nick Suter who rushed for 77 yards and two TDs on 11 carries and also completed 3 of 4 passes for 31 yards.

The Highlanders defense has been especially stingy this season having not allowed more than 19 points in a single, which happened in the opener. Over the past three games, the Highlanders have allowed just 13 points and had their nine quarter scoreless streak snapped by Coral in the first quarter on Friday.

The defense forced three more turnovers on Friday, on interceptions by Jared Hock and Duran and a fumble recovery by Hock. Incline has forced 12 turnovers in four games, including seven interceptions.

Suter led the team in tackles with 11 and Duran and Colin Combs each had seven stops. Gus Cordova and Anthony Eppolito had sacks.

The Highlanders have the week off and next will play on the road at Silver Stage at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16.