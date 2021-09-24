Incline football rolls past Wendover, host Battle Mountain on Friday

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village Highlanders football team got its first win of the season last week in dominating style and look to get greedy and will go for two straight victories on Friday against Battle Mountain on the North Shore.

Nick Suter rushed for two touchdowns as the Highlanders controlled the line of scrimmage and crushed West Wendover 41-0 to make the 6-to-7-hour bus ride worthwhile.

The Highlanders ran only 30 offensive plays, but when you’re averaging nearly 10 yards per play (292 total yards) points are quickly scored.

Suter completed both passes he attempted for 30 yards and both went to Joe Duran.

Freshman quarterback Tommy Williams tossed a 29-yard touchdown pass to Jared Hock. It was William’s first career completion and Hock’s first grab of the season.





David Resendiz rushed for 42 yards and a TD on seven carries and Kade Martinez added the team’s fourth rushing score. Duran had three carries for 69 yards. Freshman Collin Combs carried the ball two times for 51 yards.

While Combs enjoyed a big play of 42 yards on offense, he was named defensive player of the game by the coaching staff. He made four solo tackles, assisted on nine others and two of his tackles went for losses. He is tied for the team lead in total tackles (19) with Resendiz

The Highlanders (1-1) have forced nine turnovers in two games, including three interceptions from Suter and one each from Duran and Williams, and four fumble recoveries.

The Longhorns (2-0, 1-0 2A Northern League) come to Tahoe having won both games they played, including a 40-13 victory last Friday over North Tahoe.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.