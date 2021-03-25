Incline football runs past Coral Academy

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — After a narrow loss in their first football game of the season, the Highlanders came back with a strong performance last week against Coral Academy.

Incline linemen are thrilled Friday night after dominating Coral Academy in a 41-0 victory. Provided



Brad Rye rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns on just five carries, Jacob Huger added 92 yards on the ground and Dylan Cleary threw for a pair of scores leading Incline to a 41-0 victory over the Falcons in Reno.

Rye averaged over 30 yards per attempt and his longest run was 48 yards.

The Highlanders offensive line had a field day as the team rushed 25 times for a 334 yards, a whopping 13.4 yards per attempt.

For Incline (1-1), Huger carried 10 times for his yardage and a touchdown, Nick Suter had three carries for 39 yards and also completed a 5-yard TD pass to Alex Baker, Cleary had 22 yards on two attempts, Jack Reber had 21 yards on three rushes and David Resendiz had two carries for nine yards.

Incline’s defense lines up against Coral Academy Friday night. Provided



Brody Thralls caught two passes for 40 yards and a touchdowns and Tyler Manship caught a 10-yard scoring pass.

On defense, Reber and Christopher Vaughn each had 10 tackles, Resendiz had an interception and a fumble recovery and Suter and Joe Duran each picked off passes as the Highlanders forced four turnovers.

Incline led 7-0 after the first quarter, took a 27-0 lead into halftime and finished scoring in the third quarter with two more touchdowns.

Incline won’t have such an easy time this Friday when they travel to take on Yerington (2-0). Kickoff is at 6 p.m.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 100 fans are allowed to attend the game.