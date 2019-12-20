Incline girls dominate 3 games at Whittell hoops tournament

Incline's Elisabeth Stranzl makes a pass during the Whittell Tournament.

Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline Village has size and outside shooting and put it all together last weekend at the Whittell High School Basketball Tournament.

Sophomore Elisabeth Stranzl averaged over 20 points as the Highlanders (5-2) stormed past Owyhee 62-29, Eureka 57-26 and North Valleys 65-17 on three consecutive days, Thursday through Saturday, in Zephyr Cove, Nev.

Stranzl scored 24 points against Owyhee, 15 vs. Eureka and 23 against North Valleys and hit 9 of 20 3-point attempts. She also made 14 steals and has 37 in seven total games and dished 16 assists over the three games.

The Highlanders controlled the boards over the three games as well with three players grabbing 68 total rebounds, Sami Giangreco (25), Brooke Gutheil (24) and Eiley Tippins (19).

Against Owyhee, Madison Corneil scored 12 points and dished six assists, Giangreco hauled in 13 rebounds, Gutheil had 11 boards, Mattison Lampe and Mariana Leoncio each scored five points.

Corneil added 18 points against Eureka to lead the way for the Highlanders. Gutheil added nine points and three blocks.

Against North Valleys, Tippins scored 10 points, Giangreco had nine, Gutheil eight and Corneil netted seven.

The Highlanders open league play at 5:30 p.m. Friday night at Battle Mountain. They will host Pershing County at 3 p.m. the next day.