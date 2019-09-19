Incline girls’ golf young, but strong early in season

The Incline Highlanders girls’ golf team was in action this week and took first place after finishing second last week in its own tournament.

Incline Village prevailed by 13 strokes over Sierra Lutheran to claim first place Wednesday at Carson Valley Golf Course.

The Lady Highlanders came in second to Sierra Lutheran by four strokes the week before at the Mountain Course in Incline Village.

Last year’s state champion, Leila Moassessi, a junior from Sage Ridge, shot an amazing 74 Wednesday and also won last week’s 9-hole tourney in Incline with a 34.

Incline’s Shannon Hugar, who was last week’s second place finisher at 39, placed third Wednesday with a respectable 89.

Elia Keating, last week’s third place finisher with a score of 44 improved to second place Wednesday with an 86.

Three out of four of the Incline High’s team that competed Wednesday were freshman.

“It’s safe to say that if they stick with it and stay healthy, they could have a bright future ahead of them,” said Incline head coach Rick Espinosa.

Incline played in its most recent tournament on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Tahoe City.