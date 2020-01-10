Incline girls win pair, but suffer loss to nemesis White Pine

Incline guard Madison Corneil dribbles upcourt earlier this season.

Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline girls’ basketball team won two out of three games last week, but that one loss has pushed the Lady Highlanders into a tie for second place in the Northern League.

Incline started a three-game in five-day stretch last Friday, Jan. 3, with a 32-22 loss to its nemesis, defending 2A state champion White Pine.

Incline played amazing defense on possibly the Northern League’s best player Eva Kingston, but couldn’t put enough shots through the net to threaten the Bobcats on their home floor in Ely, Nev.

The Highlanders held Kingston without a field goal (0-12), but the physical guard/forward combo grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds and went to the free throw line 14 times and made 12.

Those 12 points topped all scorers.

Incline trailed 18-5 at halftime and could never recover.

Eiley Tippins led the Highlanders with 10 points and five blocks and she also grabbed six rebounds.

Also for Incline, Elisabeth Stranzl scored seven and made three steals and Brooke Gutheil added five points and nine boards.

White Pine beat Incline three times in four games last year, including in the northern regional and state championship games.

The year before, the Bobcats won all three games and knocked the Highlanders out of the regional playoffs.

Incline bounced back the next day in Eastern Nevada, with a 58-34 thumping of West Wendover.

Tippins ruled the paint, scoring 20 points, grabbing 13 rebounds and blocking five shots.

Stranzl found her shooting touch and netted 18 points, including a pair of 3-pointers and has connected from long distance in all 11 games this season.

Madison Corneil filled out the stat line with six points, six rebounds, five steals and four assists and Gutheil made it a potent inside combo with Tippins by scoring eight points, grabbing eight boards and blocking four shots.

Kensal Coudriet added eight rebounds and Nicole Spanial drained a 3-pointer.

Incline (9-3, 4-1 Northern) finished its three game stretch by crunching Silver Stage 61-15.

Incline returns home at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, to host Coral Academy and will visit North Tahoe on Tuesday at the same time.