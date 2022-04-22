Incline grabs early leads but loses 3 vs. West Wendover

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village High School baseball team has run into a rough patch over the last few weeks suffering nine straight losses.

In their last six losses, the Highlanders have jumped out to early leads in five of those contests, but couldn’t hold off their opponents, Battle Mountain and last week against West Wendover.

Incline lost to West Wendover 22-7 on Friday, April 15, and 23-8 and 17-3 in a doubleheader on Saturday, April 16.

But in two of the games the Highlanders held the lead. On Friday they led 2-0 after two innings and in the first game on Saturday they were up 4-1 after two innings before Wendover rallied.

On Friday, Incline held the lead, 2-1, through three innings before Wendover’s bats came alive with five runs in the fourth, six in the fifth and 10 in the sixth.

Jared Hock led the way at the plate for Incline by going 3-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI.

Also for Incline, James DeMarais had a hit and two runs batted in, Kade Martinez and Colin Combs had RBIs and Tate Gitchell, Kyler Thompson and Jose Torres-Gonzalez scored runs.

Incline pitchers only surrendered 11 hits but issued a whopping 16 walks.

In the opener on Saturday, Wendover broke a 4-4 tie in the fourth inning with eight runs and added eight more in the seventh inning as the game went the distance.

Incline had just three hits — two singles from Martinez and one from Cameron Bodel — but Wendover committed eight errors and issued five walks.

Wendover had just eight hits, but walked 10 times and Incline committed nine errors.

Wendover jumped on Incline in the nightcap scoring five runs in the first and were up 13-1 after three innings.

The Highlanders managed just two hits, one each from Hock and Thompson.

Incline (7-11, 3-9 Northern League), next will play three against Silver Stage. The first game is at 4 p.m. on Tuesday in Reno. The next two will be a doubleheader on Saturday with first pitch scheduled for 10 a.m. The location as of Tuesday was undetermined.