Incline gridders claim all-league awards

Dylan Cleary

Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Highlanders enjoyed a good season on the gridiron, but somehow didn’t qualify for postseason despite posting six wins in nine games that included destroying a state qualifying team in the season finale.

Despite not making the playoffs, the Highlanders still had strong respresentation for All-Northern League awards.

The Highlanders received six first team awards and four on the second team.

Juniors Dylan Cleary and Brad Rye were named first teamers on the offensive side of the ball and seniors Zach Fragoso, Gage Pierce and Jorge Cardiel earned top awards on defense.

Cleary, quarterback, completed nearly 60% of his passes while throwing for 985 yards and 13 touchdowns.

He rushed for another 741 yards and four TDs on 63 attempts.

Rye rushed for 1,002 yards and 11 touchdowns on 74 carries, an amazing 13.5 yards per carry average.

He was also the team’s third leading receiver with 14 grabs for 123 yards and a score.

Zach Fragoso, a defensive back, intercepted a team-high five passes this season and was also second on Incline with 57 total tackles, including a sack.

Cardiel, a middle linebacker, led the Highlanders in tackles with 68 and relayed the play calls to his teammates.

Pierce, a defensive lineman, lived in opposing backfields and recorded 13 sacks in just nine games.

Pierce also caused a fumble and blocked a punt.

Marco Barraza was named first team punter.

Barraza, as a defensive lineman, along with Cardiel at running back, Brody Thralls and Kai Martinez at receiver, earned second team recognition.