Incline Village track and field strong at state meet

Incline's Brayden Snearly delivers a personal best in becoming the state champion in the 300-meter hurdles.

Provided / Thomas Ranson

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline sent 13 athletes to the state track meet in Las Vegas and all of them came home with medals, including several golds.

Brayden Snearly, Niklas Pietzke and Sami Giangreco each won two gold medals to lead the way for the Highlanders on Friday and Saturday, May 17-18, at the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 2A State Track and Field Championships at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas.

Snearly competed in four events and set personal bests in two, 300-meter hurdles and long jump, and claimed first place in both.

He chopped nearly a full second off his best time in hurdles and finished in 41.28 seconds, 0.34 seconds ahead of North Tahoe’s Nikolas Burkhart.

Snearly demolished his previous standard in long jump. He hit the 20-foot mark (20-0.25) for the first time and blew away his previous mark by almost half a foot, and was a foot better than the week before at the northern regional meet.

Snearly also finished fourth in the 100-meter dash and was seventh in the high jump, his last event where he didn’t have much left in his legs, said his head coach Thomas Reymer.

“Brayden was just awesome,” said Reymer, who pushed credit to his coaching staff of Brayden’s father, Dave, the hurdles and high jump coach, Aaron Moore, relays and sprints coach, throws coach Bob Silva and Sarah Hockensmith, the vault coach. “He didn’t even get to stand on the podium to get his medal because he had to go to compete in long jump right away.”

Reymer said he and Pietzke had a plan for the 3,200 and stuck with it.

North Tahoe’s Corey Joslin went out front early as the temperature began to rise Saturday and ended up building about a 200-yard advantage said Reymer.

“We stayed with our splits and slowly reeled him in,” Reymer said. “That lead was quite substantial and Nik did a great job of staying with the plan. Just a great run.”

Pietzke passed all competitors and ended up destroying the pack by nearly 30 seconds.

He recorded his first ever sub-10 minute time, finishing in 9:57.94, crunching his previous best by about 17 seconds.

Pietzke, who qualified for state in just one event last year as a freshman, also set a personal best by 10 seconds in winning the 1,600 (4:34.61) by about 1.5 seconds.

He also finished fifth in the 800 and ran the third leg of the 4×100 relay with Brad Rye, Jimmy Cleary and Dylan Cleary to help the team earn fourth.

Also for the Highlander boys, Rye earned third in pole vault by matching his personal best 10 feet, 6 inches, which is quite the accomplishment due to weather and snow preventing a lot of on-field practice, Dylan Cleary as fourth in the 400, and sixth each in the 100 and 200 and Jimmy Cleary PR’d in both the long jump and triple jump to finish fifth and sixth, respectively.

The boys overall finished in fourth place with 76 points behind White Pine (117.5), Coral Academy (83) and North Tahoe (82).

Giangreco and teammate Millie Jenkins locked horns in high jump just like a year ago, but this year the results flip-flopped.

Giangreco reached 5 feet before Jenkins recorded the same height, who also had a few more misses, and claimed the championship.

Giangreco, a junior, was involved in jump-offs in her first two years for the high jump title and fell short each time, last year to Jenkins, a sophomore who set the school record at 5-02, but this year earned some redemption.

“It was great for Sami after those last two years,” Reymer said. “Millie didn’t have much left after competing in three other events. Next year should be fun again.”

Giangreco also finished fifth in discus, was sixth in the 200 and teamed with Emily Manship, Emma Perrell, Rebecca Noble to win the 4×100 relay.

Jenkins, the Lady Highlanders MVP for earning the most points this season, sprinted to victory in the 110-meter hurdles and was second in the 100 and fourth in long jump.

Jenkins has been flirting with the school record in hurdles but really had nobody push her in Las Vegas. She finished over a second ahead of the field in 15.85.

“We were hoping for Millie to break the record, but she didn’t have competition,” Reymer said.

Mattison Lampe set a personal best in finishing second in the 300 hurdles (49.70). She also finished third in long jump and eighth in the 200.

Also for the girls, Manship set a PR in earning fourth in the 400 and was second in pole vault, Noble set a PR in finishing sixth in the 400, Raquel Oliver, Perrell, Lampe and Noble grabbed second in the 4×200 relay and Noble, Oliver, Jordan Stephens and Manship earned third in the 4×100 relay.

The Lady Highlanders finished third overall with 103 points behind White Pine and its massive amount of athletes (206) and North Tahoe (137).

“We took just eight girls to state and finished third against teams with a lot more athletes,” Reymer said. “Overall we had some gutsy performances and our goal was to get better and we did that. You couldn’t ask for a better group of kids.”