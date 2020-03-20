Incline track sets school record, strong at last Nevada sports event

Incline's Niklas Pietzke (left) and Millie Jenkins were named the top athletes of the meet at Yerington.

Provided

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline might have just one track and field meet this season, but it was pretty memorable with several first-place finishes and a new school record was set.

The Highlanders were strong at the last high school event in Nevada, the Yerington Relays on Saturday, March 14, before all sports were shut down by the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association.

Before the coronavirus really took over in Nevada.

Millie Jenkins broke the school record, again, in high jump with a new standard of 5 feet, 4 inches.

She also grabbed first place, out of 23 competitors, in the long jump, ran to first place in the 100-meter hurdles and finished second in the 100-meter dash.

She was named the top girl of the meet dubbed, “Iron Woman.”

Emily Manship set her personal best in the first meet of the season, hopefully not the last, with a height of 8-06.

She was fourth in the 200 and 300 hurdles but also won the 4×100 relay with teammates Jada Moore, Rebecca Noble and Sami Giangreco.

Giangreco added a third place in discus, throwing her personal best length of 101 feet, 2 inches, during a windy day.

“We switched meets at the last second and figured we’d try to make the best of it,” said head coach Thomas Reymer.

Niklas Pietzke was the male version of Jenkins, claiming the Iron Boy award for being the meet’s top athlete.

Pietzke cruised to victory in the 1600 and 3200 and then set a personal best in the 800 (2:12.53) and finished second.

He was also part of the winning 4×800 relay team with Luc Casini, Jimmy Cleary and younger brother Brendan Pietzke.

Brayden Snearly grabbed three second place finishes, in the 100, 110 hurdles and high jump.

Dylan Cleary sprinted a lap faster than anybody to win the 400.

Cody Reeth recorded his personal best in the pole vault (12-06) to claim victory.

Jimmy Clearly ran to third in the 800 and fourth in the 1600.

“We had some kids step up and it was really going to be an exciting year,” Reymer said. “Hopefully we’ll get back out there.”