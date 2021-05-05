Incline tracksters set relay record, earn strong finishes

The record breaking 800-meter relay team is made up of (from left) Noah McMahan, Dylan Cleary, Niklas Pietzke and Brendan Pietzke



INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline track and field broke a relay record this past weekend and also notched several first place finishes at a 4-team meet at Damonte Ranch High School in Reno.

Seniors Niklas Pietzke and Dylan Cleary teamed with sophomore Brendan Pietzke and freshman Noah McMahan to set a new Incline standard in the 4×800 meter relay on Saturday, May 1.

The quartet beat teams from Galena, Carson and McQueen by more than 9 seconds to claim victory in minutes, 45.85 seconds, about 3 seconds faster than the former school record.

Niklas Pietzke, already the defending 2A state champ in the 1,600 and 3,200, improved on his personal best time in the shorter race. Pietzke finished second to an upper division Galena runner in a time of 4 minutes, 31.52 seconds, breaking his former best time by more than 3 seconds.

The senior won the 800 in 2:07.33 and came in second in the 3,200 in 10:48.79.

Senior Brayden Snearly destroyed the field in long jump by nearly a foot. Snearly reached a personal best distance of 20 feet, 1.75 inches to top a field of 20 competitors.

Snearly also finished second in 110-meter hurdles and was third in the 100-meter dash.

Cleary won the 400 in a personal best time of 50.53 seconds, well over a second faster than the second place finisher.

Cody Reeth, after recovering from a leg injury, cleared 12 feet, 6 inches in pole vault to earn third place.

Brendan Pietzke earned fight place finishes in the 800 and 3,200. He also set a personal best time on the 1,600.

Millie Jenkins led the Incline girls with three second place finishes.

Jenkins, the defending 2A state champion in 100-meter hurdles, finished second in that event on Saturday and was also second in the high jump where she was runner up for a state title, and was second in long jump.

Also for the Highlanders, Jada Moore was second in long jump and sixth in the 100, Catherine Kerrigan was second in the 3,200, Rebecca Noble was third in the 200 and fifth in the 400 and Kira Noble was fourth in both the 800 and 1,600.

The Highlanders were planning to compete Thursday afternoon in the South Tahoe High School meet.