Incline volleyball remains perfect on season
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village Highlanders volleyball team remained perfect on the season this week with victories over Coral Academy and Virginia City.
Through nine games, they have nine wins and have surrendered just nine sets while winning 27.
On Saturday, Oct. 9, the Highlanders stormed through Coral Academy 3-0, 25-13, 25-5, 25-12 in Reno.
Coral could not handle Incline’s serving prowess as the Highlanders pounded 26 aces, or more than eight points in each of the three games on average.
Brooke Gutheil served up 10 aces on 22 attempts, Emily Manship had nine aces in 20 attempts and Isabelle Bloomhugg had five aces in 10 attempts. Overall, 35% of Incline serves were not returned.
When they needed an attack, Incline was led by Eiley Tippins who had nine kills and Manship added six. Marina Moger set up the attackers and had 18 assists and no ball handling errors in 36 attempts.
On Tuesday, the Highlanders beat the Muckers 3-1 (25-22, 23-25, 25-22, 25-14).
Next up for Incline is Battle Mountain on Friday and then West Wendover on Saturday. Both games are on the road. The Highlanders next home game is Friday, Oct. 22, vs. Yerington.
