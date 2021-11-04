Incline volleyers rally to beat North Tahoe, complete perfect regular season

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village Highlanders volleyball team preserved its perfect regular season and the top seed in the playoffs last week with a thrilling come-from-behind victory over their rivals.

The Highlanders defeated the North Tahoe Lakers 3-2 (24-26, 16-25, 25-20, 25-18 16-14) Thursday evening in Incline Village and head into postseason as the team to beat.

Senior Eiley Tippins enjoyed a monster game, shattering her season high with 20 kills, half of the teams total of 40. About half of her 43 attacks resulted in Incline points. Tippins also had six solo blocks and assisted on two others.

Senior Kylee Rehberger added eight kills.

Emily Manship racked up points on the service line. The senior recorded five aces and made just one error in 31 service attempts.

Junior Molly Ellis added three aces as Incline had 12 as a team. Ellis was also strong at the net with four solo blocks and two assisted blocks.

Katie Fuller led the team in digs with 27 and Manship added 14.

Senior Emma Midgley set up Tippins and the other attackers 32 times for points. She played in four sets and averaged eight assists per game.

The Highlanders (13-0) may get another shot at the Lakers this weekend. Incline has a first round bye in the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 2A Northern League Girls Volleyball Playoffs and will face the winner between No. 4 North Tahoe and No. 5 Battle Mountain at noon Saturday, Nov. 6, at Battle Mountain High School, the site of the tournament.

On the opposite side of the bracket, No. 2 Yerington will play the winner between No. 3 Pershing County and No. 6 West Wendover.

The championship game is at 4 p.m. Saturday.