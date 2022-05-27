Incline’s Bilotti sets two school records at state swim meet

Incline senior Andrew Bilotti finished third in the 100-yard breaststroke at the state meet.

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline Village’s Andrew Bilotti made some good memories at the state swim meet last weekend, memories that will be posted at the high school likely for years to come.

The senior broke two school records in the two events he competed in, the 500-yard freestyle and the 100 breaststroke, at the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 3A State Swimming Championships Pavilion Center Pool on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Bilotti finished second in the 500 free with a school record time of 4 minutes, 47.31 seconds, but 1.65 seconds behind the state champion.

Bilotti earned third place in the 100 breast with a school record time of 1:01.89, which was .39 seconds behind second place and 1.5 seconds behind the winner.

On the strength of Bilotti’s finishes, Incline placed 11th out of 16 scoring schools.

Incline had four girls compete in a pair of relays, the 200 medley and 400 free.

Shannon Hugar, Ava Hane, Madison Racich and Ava Winter grabbed fourth-place finishes in each event.

The two results powered Incline to seventh place overall out of 15 scoring schools.

The Boulder City girls won the title with Truckee coming in second.

For boys, Truckee dominated with Damonte Ranch in second.