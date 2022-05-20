Incline’s Bilotti wins title at regional swim meet; Girls relay qualifies for state

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline Village High School is sending five swimmers to the state meet this weekend in Las Vegas, including a regional champion.

Andrew Bilotti



Highlander senior Andrew Bilotti and the girls relay team of Ava Winter, Shannon Hugar, Ava Hane and Madison Racich will all compete Saturday, May 21, at the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 3A Swimming Championships at Pavilion Center Pool.

Bilotti blew away the field in the 500-yard freestyle and won by more than 7 seconds in a time of 4 minutes, 55.51 seconds.

Bilotti wasn’t finished and also qualified with a third-place finish in the 100 backstroke.

The Highlander boys, including freshman William Arrison, finished ninth as a team on the strength of Bilotti’s finishes. Arrison finished sixth in the 500 free.

The girls relay team will compete in two events, the 200 medley and 400 free. The Highlanders finished fourth in each event earning the last state qualifying spot.

Individually, Hane, a freshman, also qualified in the 100 back by finishing in second place, just .28 seconds behind the race winner.