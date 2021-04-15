Incline’s Lapanja skies to 1st career national title
Incline Village’s Lila Lapanja is a national champion.
Lapanja has been competing this week at the U.S. Alpine Championships in Aspen, Colorado, where she posted a fifth-place finish in super-G and second in slalom to claim the combined national title.
Lapanja, 26, has stood on the U.S. Alpine Championships podium seven times before, but never as champion until this week.
“I was super excited about the super-G because I wasn’t expecting that and I wanted to be within striking distance for slalom, and so to come down with that result yesterday was really exciting for me,” said Lapanja in an interview with U.S. Ski & Snowboard. “That was my best super-G result at U.S. Nationals as well. Then, I just tried to do what I know how to do in slalom, and keep it really simple.
“It’s always fun to race here at Highlands — I’ve had a couple of successful days here at Highlands, so there’s good energy on this hill for me,” added Lapanja. “It’s really strange racing U.S. Nationals so late in the season, usually, at this point, we’re wrapping up, and to maintain the mental focus needed to go this long into the season after spending five months in Europe required some patience on my part and some rest…lots of rest. I’m happy.”
Lapanja went on to take first place in Thursday’s giant slalom event for her second national title of the week. She will wrap up the championships today by competing in slalom.
