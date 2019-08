Incline resident Kathe Lazard recorded her first hole-in-one last month.

Lazard, 70, a member of the Teesters golf club, used her 9-wood on the ninth hole at the Mountain Course, a 114-yard par 3, to record her ace.

Her ace was witnessed by Amy Trevino, Ridge Lazard, Steve Trevino and Aubrey Trevino, who was riding along only.