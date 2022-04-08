Incline’s Manship, Resendiz set new standards at Galena Invite

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Emily Manship and Marcos Resendiz represented the Incline Village High School track and field team Saturday at the Galena Invitational in Reno.

Manship set three personal bests in sprinting events and Resendiz recorded one in shot put.

Manship earned second place out of 48 runners in the 100-meter dash. Her time of 13.26 seconds was a personal best and .19 seconds behind the race winner.

Manship also set a new standard for herself in the 200. The senior finished fourth in a time of 27.18 seconds which was about 1.5 seconds faster than her previous best this year.

She also came within 1 inch of tying her personal best in pole vault. She reached a height of 10 feet which was good enough for second place.





In her fourth event, Manship set another best in long jump at 14 feet. She finished 13th out of 35 jumpers.

Resendiz tossed the 12-pound shot put a distance of 45 feet, 4.75 inches to demolish his former best he set last season by more than 5 feet (40-1.25).

He finished in second place and was a little more than 2 feet behind the event winner (47-7.25).

Resendiz also competed in discus and finished 25th in a field of 39 with a throw about 10 feet below (94-2) his personal best (103-8).

Resendiz and Manship accounted for all the points as the girls finished with 21 points and in 11th out of 14 scoring teams, and 18 overall, and the boys were 13th out of 16 scoring teams.